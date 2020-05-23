Israeli media closely monitored Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s Friday speech on Al-Quds Day, with several outlets covering major stances announced by the Lebanese Resistance leader.

Several Israeli journalists and commentators covered Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech, with Israeli news website Rotter broadcast a live coverage of the event.

Israeli website Ynet quoted Sayyed Nasrallah as saying: “Palestine is for Palestinians and must return to them. No amount of war or assassinations will change our position.”

This statement by Sayyed Nasrallah was also the focus of Israeli daily The Times of Israel, which said that his remarks joined that of Iranian leaders who marked Al-Quds Day with calls for ‘Israel’ to be wiped out.

For his part Israeli journalist Roi Kais said that Sayyed Nasrallah has provided an overview of all the fronts, at top of which is the strengthening of Iran and what he called its proxies in the region.

He also quoted Sayyed Nasrallah as saying “We do not want to throw anyone into the sea. We just tell those who robbed Palestine they should return to their countries of origin.” Kais described this statement as “a promising start.”

Israeli Channel 7 said that Sayyed “Nasrallah once again threatened Israel by saying it is a cancerous tumor that should be wiped off the map.”

Source: Al-Mayadeen and Al-Manar English Website