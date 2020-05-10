Iran recently launching a satellite into outer space indicates a major “intelligence defeat and scandal” for the Islamic Republic’s foes, including the US, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri was cited by the Tasnim news agency as saying during a military gathering in Tehran on Saturday.

He indicated that the satellite launch might be followed by a shift in the balance of power in Tehran’s favor.

Baqeri also praised the launch as “an outstanding” example of smart planning, also giving kudos to the Iranian Armed Forces which managed to add to the Islamic Republic’s efforts to fight the coronavirus and deal with a strategy of boosting the country’s power.

Last month, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that Tehran had successfully launched its Noor (Light) satellite into orbit 425 kilometres above the Earth’s surface via a two-stage carrier.