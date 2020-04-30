He noted that 71 patients lost their lives in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 6,028.

2,976 cases are in critical condition while 75,103 have recovered and been discharged from medical centers, Jananpour said.

So far, he added, 463,295 tests have been carried out in Iran.

As of Thursday, more than 3.23 million cases of coronavirus infections were reported around the world, of whom over 228,000 have died, while more than a million have recovered.