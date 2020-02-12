Syria on Wednesday condemned as “hollow” threats made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attack Syrian soldiers.

SANA news agency quoted a source at Syria’s foreign ministry as saying that such remarks “can be made only by a person who is unrealistic and doesn’t understand the developments.”

The source said Erdogan remarks came “after the state of collapse of terrorist organizations, which he supports, arms and trains and after exposing his role as a tool for international terrorism and a puppet in the hands of its US master.”

Erdogan come up with hollow statements, “that can be made only by a person who is unrealistic and ignorant of what is going on, to threaten to attack the soldiers of the Syrian Arab Army after dealing a strong blow to his army on one hand and to the terrorists on the other hand.”

The source, meanwhile, affirmed Damascus’ determination to “continue its national and constitutional duties in combating terrorist organizations across the country and to rid the Syrians of their yoke, including the opening of safe humanitarian corridors as the Turkish regime-backed terrorist groups have impeded the exit of civilians through them to take them as human shields.”

SANA also quoted the source as stressing that Ankara holds full responsibility for the consequences of its illegitimate presence.

“The Syrian Arab Republic reaffirms that any presence of Turkish forces on its territories is illegitimate and a blatant violation of the international law, and it holds the Turkish regime fully responsible for the consequences of that presence,” the source concluded.

Source: Agencies