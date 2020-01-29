Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in a message that the US evil policy against Palestine and the so-called ‘Deal of Century’ will never materialize.

“To the dismay of US politicians, the satanic, evil US policy about Palestine —the so-called #DealOfTheCentury— will never bear fruit, by the grace of God,” Supreme Leader official Twitter account mentioned.

“About the Judaization of #alQuds and saying it should be in the hands of the Jews, they’re talking foolishly & unwisely,” he added.

“The issue of #Palestine will never be forgotten, Supreme Leader noted.

He reiterated: “The Palestinian nation and all Muslim nations will definitely stand up to them and not allow the so-called #DealOfCentury to be realized.”

The White House claimed that this Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

“This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians,” it added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a message that Iran is ready for cooperation with regional countries for standing against the big conspiracy “Deal of Century” which posed a threat to the Islamic Ummah.

Source: IRNA