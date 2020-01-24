The Israeli police on Friday stormed Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa complex on Friday, attempting to clear its grounds after the morning prayer and arresting at least 13.

Hundreds of Palestinians were performing morning prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in response to the social media Dawn of Hope campaign to show their devotion to the mosque and their refusal to accept Israeli incursions.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Endowments Directorate in the occupied Al-Quds announced that 25 thousand worshippers performed Friday Prayers despite the Zionist measures.

A number of extremist Zionist settlers burnt the mosque in Beit Safafa village in southern Al-Quds, graffitiing its walls with racist slogans.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and other websites