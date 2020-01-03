Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Ismail Qa’ani as the new commander of IRGC Quds Force commander.

In a decree on Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei noted that Brigadier General Qa’ani has been one of the prominent commanders during the eight years of Sacred Defense and has been accompanying martyr General Suleimani in the past several years in the region.

“The plan of the force will exactly be the same as the plan during martyr Suleimani’s tenure,” noted the Leader.

IRGC confirmed on Friday that Quds Force Commander General Suleimani has been assassinated by US airstrikes on Friday at Baghdad airport. Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump has ordered the attack.

All the officials in Iran, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, strongly condemned the terrorist act, vowing to take revenge on US forces. Three days of public mourning have been announced across the country.

General Suleimani was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years.

Source: Mehr News Agency