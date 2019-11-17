Member of Hezbollah Central Council, Sheikh Nabil Qawouk said Sunday that both the US and Saudi have been seeking sedition in Lebanon by sowing discord and driving people in Lebanon to clash with each other.

“Before these interventions, the scene in Lebanon has been more complicated,” Sheikh Qawouk said in a memorial ceremony in the southern town of Sawwaneh.

“For, Hezbollah has become more keen to save the country on the economic level, and to cut the road against the US attempts to dictate its own agenda.”

The Hezbollah official said, meanwhile, that people who took to streets since October 17 have been calling for their livelihood rights, but warned that some local and foreign sides tried to ride the wave in a bid to achieve political gains that contradict with the national interest of Lebanon.

Hezbollah managed to cut the road against what the Zionist entity seeks, which is a civil war in Lebanon, Sheikh Qawouk said, stressing that the Lebanese resistance party is keen to facilitate all contacts and discussions in a bid to form a new government.

He stressed that Lebanon won’t have a government under US dictations that seek to target the resistance, noting that Hezbollah holds the demands of people who have been calling to counter corruption and regain the stolen money in the country.

Thousands of demonstrators took to streets on October 17 (2019) in protest against imposing new taxes, hard livelihood conditions and corruption. Lebanon has been since that date braced for protests that swept different areas across the country.

However, the demonstrations which had livelihood demands at first turned out to become suspicious as demonstrators in several protests venues chanted anti-resistance slogans and called to disarm Hezbollah.

At the start of the protests, Hezbollah Secretary General voiced solidarity with demonstrators stressing on need to make reforms in the country. However, his eminence warned the protesters against hijacking their rightful demands by several sides in and outside Lebanon.

Week later (on Friday, October 25), Sayyed Nasrallah called on resistance supporters to leave streets, citing information that the popular demonstrations have been exploited by suspicious local and foreign sides in a bid to target the resistance.

PM Saad Hariri offered his resignation on October 29, opening the door in front of the ministerial vacuum which Sayyed Nasrallah had warned against.

Moreover, the protests turn out to harm citizens with dozens of bandits who belong to anti-resistance political parties cutting off vital roads and hindering all aspects of normal life in the country.

Source: Al-Manar English Website