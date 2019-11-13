At least 12 people, including three children, were killed when a minivan packed with explosives rammed into a vehicle carrying foreigners during Kabul’s morning rush hour Wednesday, officials said.

Four foreign nationals were among those wounded in the attack that targeted an SUV belonging to a private Canadian security company, GardaWorld — in a crowded neighborhood which is near the interior ministry and north of Kabul airport.

“As a result of today’s attack in Kabul, 12 people, including three children, were killed and 20 were wounded including four members of Gardaworld,” Marwa Amini, an interior ministry spokeswoman, said.

All those killed in the suicide attack were Afghan civilians, and the nationalities of the foreigners wounded were not confirmed.

Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said that one of those killed was a 13-year-old child heading to school.

“The enemies of our people should know that our people are determined for peace, nothing can stop them from achieving peace,” he said.

Source: AFP