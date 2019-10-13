Prime Minister Saad Hariri deemed in a statement issued by his Press Office on Sunday that the position of the government on the recent military developments on the Turkish-Syrian border is expressed in the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry and nothing else, following a speech made by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil at the emergency Arab League meeting.

He added: “The ministerial statement did not approach the issue of Syria’s return to the Arab League, and reiterated its policy of distancing itself from interfering in Arab affairs.”

Finally, PM Hariri concluded by saying: “Lebanon is committed to the requirements of the Arab consensus regarding the Syrian crisis, most recently the statement issued by the Cairo meeting.”

