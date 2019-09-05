The Yemeni rocketry force fired Thursday a number of ballistic missiles (Badr1) at a Saudi airport and military force in Najran in response to the ongoing KSA-led aggression on Yemen.

The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces General Yehya Sarea stressed that the missiles hit their targets accurately and led to disrupting aviation at the airport.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website