Iran has reacted to the Zionist regime’s announcement that it would join the US’ so-called maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf, warning that Washington and Tel Aviv will be responsible for the consequences of such decision.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi slammed on Friday the US-proposed coalition as a move that only increases to the tensions in the region, saying that the Israeli regime’s presence in this coalition will be deemed as a clear threat both to the security, sovereignty and integrity of the Islamic Republic and the Persian Gulf’s security.

The spokesman warned that should the Zionist regime, whose illegal existence in the Middle East has already brought about insecurity and volatility, join this coalition, Iran will reserve the right to defend itself and tackle such threat within its defensive doctrine.

The responsibility for all the consequences of such a dangerous move will fall upon the US regime and the illegal Zionist regime, he stressed.

Israeli regime’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that they will be part of the US-led anti-Iran coalition, which Washington purports would seek to beef up maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington has developed a plan to create a military coalition to escort foreign vessels sailing through the Strait of Hormuz in the strategic Persian Gulf. However, key Washington allies Germany and Japan have refused to join, and France has expressed reservations about the US’ provocative initiative.

Source: Mehr News Agency