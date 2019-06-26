Head of Hamas Palestinian resistance movement, Ismail Haniyeh, stressed Tuesday that Palestine is neither for sale nor for deals at conferences which mull consecrating occupation.

During the national Palestinian conference held in Gaza in face of the ‘Deal of the Century’, Haniyeh stressed that Bahrain conference encourages the Zionist enemy to control completely the West Bank and promotes the normalization of ties between some Arab regimes and ‘Israel’.

Haniyeh also expressed readiness to meet with President Mahmoud Abas in order to sustain the national unity, confirming that teh PAlestinianss are able to frustrate the ‘Deal of the Century’ just as they have done in face of the other schemes.

Source: Al-Manar English Website