Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif says Iran will take the case on US drone intrusion to UN and show that the US is lying about international waters.

“The US wages Economic Terrorism on Iran, has conducted covert action against us & now encroaches on our territory,” wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Thursday.

In a statement issued early on Thursday, IRGC said a US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region, which sits in the central district of Jask County, after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

Zarif went on to stress that “We don’t seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters.”

“We’ll take this new aggression to UN & show that the US is lying about international waters,” Zarif added.

Source: Mehr News Agency