Two successive blasts affected two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday morning, Iran’s state-run Press TV reports, citing Al-Alam television network.

The blasts are thought to have been caused by “attacks” on the tankers; it was not immediately clear from the report under which country or countries they were registered.

Pakistani sources were also quoted as saying that the tankers had sent distress calls.

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations, a maritime safety group run by the Royal Navy, has warned about an unspecified incident in the Gulf of Oman between the Emirate of Fujairah and Iran’s coast. The group urged “extreme caution” given the ongoing tensions in the region between the United States and Iran, and said that an investigation is underway.

It comes a month after another apparent attack on vessels in the Gulf. On 12 May, four oil tankers — two Saudi, one Emirati and one Norwegian — were targeted off the coast of Fujairah in what the UAE Foreign Ministry described as acts of sabotage.

The three countries whose ships were damaged said in a joint statement that limped mines were placed in a “sophisticated and coordinated operation” by divers. The UAE suggested that it was likely the work of a “state actor” but stop short of identifying the culprit.

Source: Iranian Agencies