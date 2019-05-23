Nikolai Korchunov, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for international Arctic cooperation, accused in his comment to Sputnik on Thursday Washington of turning the Arctic into a theater of military operations, refuting US claims that Russia was acting aggressively there as “groundless.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed earlier this month that the United States would boost its military presence in the Arctic region and create a new senior military post for Arctic affairs to counter “Russia’s activities in the Northern Sea”.

Moreover, US National Security Adviser John Bolton announced on Wednesday that the United States would have a persistent year-round presence in the Arctic, as soon as its new polar ice breakers were in service.

“First of all, we would like to note that the US administration has recently stepped up its attention to the Arctic region .

It was no coincidence that Washington is laying emphasis on military methods and increasing military spending on the Arctic, noting that it undermines trust and multilateral cooperation in the region Korchunov said.

The official pointed out that Moscow favours developing international partnership so that the Arctic region can remain peaceful.

The diplomat went on to say that Russia was pursuing an open, consistent policy in the region, based on the norms of international law, with a broad agenda for international cooperation in the interests of sustainable development, which includes the United States.

