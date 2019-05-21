Washington has warned that Chinese-made drones could be giving spy agencies in Beijing “unfettered access” to stolen data, according to a report in American media.

The Department of Homeland Security sent out an alert on Monday flagging drones built in China as a “potential risk to an organization’s information”, CNN reported.

The US government has “strong concerns about any technology product that takes American data into the territory of an authoritarian state that permits its intelligence services to have unfettered access to that data or otherwise abuses that access,” wrote CNN, quoting the DHS alert.

The warning comes as China’s tech sector attracts unprecedented scrutiny amid the bruising China-US trade war.

Source: AFP