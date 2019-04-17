The Instagram accounts of several Iranian Revolutionary Guards commanders have been blocked, Iran’s Tabnak news website reported Tuesday.

The United States announced on April 8 that it has placed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, on their list of “foreign terrorist organizations.”

Tabnak said Instagram blocked the accounts of Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Major General Qassem Suleimani.

Access to Suleimani’s account, which was working last week, was denied on Tuesday.

“Sorry, this page isn’t available,” read a message on the account.

“The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Instagram also appears to have at some point suspended the English-language account of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Contacted by AFP, an Instagram spokesperson said it was operating “under the constraints of US sanctions laws.”

Source: Agencies