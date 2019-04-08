Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has decided to designate the US Central Command-the CENTCOM-and the related forces as a terrorist organization in reaction to US similar action against the IRGC.

The move by Iran Supreme National Security Council was announced shortly after US President Donald Trump designated the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization.

Earlier today after the US administration’s latest adventurous move, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had written a letter to President Hassan Rouhani, who is the head of National Security Supreme Council, recommending him designate the US Central Command (US CENTCOM), which is responsible for the troops in the Middle East, on Iran’s list of terrorist organizations according to ‘the law of dealing with human rights violations and US adventurous and terrorist acts in the region’, previously approved by the Iranian parliament.

The SNSC’s statement described the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a force spearheading the fight against US backed terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda, ISIL, al-Nusra Front etc.

The statement further declared the US regime as a ‘sponsor of terrorism’ and ‘US Central Command-the CENTCOM’ and all related forces as ‘terrorist groups.’

It concluded by holding the US regime responsible for the ‘dangerous consequences of their adventurous move.’

Source: Mehr News Agency