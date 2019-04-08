The European Union has extended for a year sanctions against Iran over what it said “human rights violations” in the country, the EU Council said on Monday.

“The Council today extended until 13 April 2020 its restrictive measures responding to serious human rights violations in Iran. These measures consist of a travel ban and an asset freeze against 82 people and one entity, and a ban on exports to Iran of equipment which might be used for internal repression and of equipment for monitoring telecommunications,” the statement said.

In addition, these measures include a “ban on the export to Iran of equipment that can be used for internal repressions, and equipment for tracking telecommunications.”

These measures were first introduced in 2011 and have been renewed annually since then.

Source: Agencies