As a number of Arab regimes have been flocking to perform their political pilgrimage in Tel Aviv, bowing their heads to the Zion-American master, a Palestinian teenager screamed in the darkness to poke and remind the Umma that liberating the occupied lands and regaining the national rights is always possible and obligatory.

In Warsaw conference held last month, the representatives of a large number of Arab regimes surrounded the Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed their readiness to cooperate with ‘Israel’, underscoring its “right to protect its security”.

The long speeches of the Arab politicians at the various meetings and summits failed to liberate any inch of the occupied Palestinian territories.

A 19-year-old man decided to move in reverse of the direction of the treacherous Arabs’ river on its West Bank. Omar Abu Leila wanted to let his martyrdom be the example of patriotism, nationalism and faith.

Omar resorted on Sunday to only a knife to stab and kill an Israeli soldier and seize his gun before shooting dead a rabbi as well as settler and injuring a number of others.

The martyr, described as “Rambo” by Israeli settlers, was on Tuesday night killed by the Zionist occupation forces in Ramallah where he was out.

Media reports mentioned also that the martyr had clashed with the Israeli occupation forces before he embraced martyrdom.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah in one of his speeches called on the Palestinians to launch just stab attacks against the Zionist soldiers and settlers in order to shake the occupation entity’s security.

Martyr Omar presented a shiny example of the Palestinian might which challenges the power imbalance with the Zionist entity and blatantly exposed the treacherous Arabs who claim that the military track in confronting the enemy is fruitless.

Source: Al-Manar English Website