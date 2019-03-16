Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says only the Afghan people should decide on their country’s internal affairs, reaffirming Iran’s support for its eastern neighbor in promoting peace.

“We always believe that Afghan people express the final opinion about all the country’s affairs,” Zarif said in a meeting with the Afghan special envoy for peace, Mohammad Omar Daudzai, in Tehran on Saturday.

As the Afghans’ representative, the Kabul government then makes decisions about the country’s affairs, he added.

Zarif also voiced Tehran’s support for the Afghans, saying, “Iran always seeks to help the Afghan government and nation.”

The Afghan envoy, for his part, said the Kabul government should lead the peace process in the country.

Daudzai also praised the Islamic Republic’s positive stance on developments in Afghanistan.

The Iranian foreign minister and the Afghan envoy also exchanged views about ways to strengthen Tehran-Kabul cooperation in various fields.

More than 17 years of the United States’ presence in Afghanistan at the top of a military coalition have brought nothing but chaos and insecurity to the country, as a result of which all forms of organized crimes, especially the production of illicit drugs, have been skyrocketing. The country has also turned into a hotbed of violent acts by major terror outfits, especially Daesh.

Last month, Iran’s envoy to a meeting of the International Contact Group on Afghanistan, Rassoul Eslami, reiterated Tehran’s support for the Afghan peace process, praising the pivotal role played by the Kabul government in restoring peace to the war-torn country.