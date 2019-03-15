Islamic Jihad Palestinian Resistance Movement stressed it was fully ready to confront Israeli aggression against the besieged enclave.

In a statement issued on Friday, the group’s military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, announced general mobilization in the ranks of its fighters as Israeli fighter jets were pounding Gaza over the night.

“It seems that the (Israeli) enemy has misunderstood our silence, going ahead with its aggression and oppression against our people and resistance. It seems that the enemy hasn’t received the resistance’s message.”

Israeli warplanes have been overnight on Friday carrying dozens of air strikes against targets across Gaza, after occupation military said two rockets were fired the coastal enclave earlier on Thursday.

Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad denied responsibility for the missiles.

