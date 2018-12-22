Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday reiterated that the US military presence in Syria is illegal, considering the latest announcement to pull troops out of the war-town country a step in the right direction.

During a joint press conference with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in Moscow, Lavrov commented on the US announcement it will withdraw its troops from Syria, as saying: “their withdrawal is a step in the right direction”.

Lavrov meanwhile noted that Russia wants to see implementation, as well as to see why and how the withdrawal will take place.

“It is necessary to wait for what will happen after this announcement. As I know, there are many questions within the United States about this.”

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that Washington had begun to pull troops out of Syria.

Source: Agencies