The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced that the Yemeni national delegation and the representatives of the Saudi-led forces managed during their consultations in Sweden to conclude a ceasefire deal in Taiz and Hodeidah.

Guterres added the deal also stipulated opening humanitarian ways into the two war ravaged cities and carrying out mine-clearance operations in both of them.

He also clarified that the next round of talks would be in January, 2019.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website