In light of the retaliation video issued by Hezbollah war media department, the Zionist circles maintained that the Resistance will inflict unprecedented losses upon ‘Israel’during the upcoming wars.

The Israeli media outlets said that the video comes in the context of Hezbollah threats issued by the Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah against the Zionist enemy, adding that it shows sensitive Israeli sites, including Dimona nuclear facility in Tel Aviv and the Amonia stores in Haifa.

The Israeli security agencies are dealing seriously with the video, for it shows what Hezbollah will do during any upcoming war.

Source: Al-Manar English Website