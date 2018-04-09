Syria’s T-4 airbase was subjected to an attack early on Monday, with Moscow and Damascus accusing the Zionist entity of hitting the military airport in Homs.

SANA news agency reported that the Syrian air defenses have confronted a missile attack on T-4 airport and shot down eight missiles.

It quoted a military source as saying that the missiles were fired from the Lebanese airspace by Israeli F-15 fighter jets.

The attack left a number of martyrs and injured, the source added.

For its part, Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that it had been two Israeli warplanes that had attacked the airbase in Homs province.

“On April 9, from 03:25 to 03:53 Moscow time, two Israeli Air Force F-15 jets, carried out an airstrike by two guided missiles on the T-4 airfield from the Lebanese territory and without entering Syria’s airspace.”

According to the Russian military, the strikes were carried out from Lebanese airspace.

Five out of eight strikes, carried out by the Israeli F-15 jets, were destroyed by Syrian air defenses, the ministry said, according to Sputnik.

“Three missiles reached the western part of the airfield. There are no Russian [military] advisers among those injured.”

