The death toll from COVID-19 infection in Iran is about to hit 30,000, while more than 420,000 patients have recovered from the disease in the country so far, the Health Ministry in the Islamic Republic said on Friday.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Friday, Health Ministry’s Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari put the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran at 29,870, saying the disease has taken the lives of 265 patients over the past 24 hours.

She noted that at least 420,910 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has surpassed 522,000 following the detection of 4,552 new cases since Thursday noon, the spokeswoman added, according to Tasnim news agency.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 4,684 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She went on to say that more than 4,454,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 39 million and the death toll has exceeded 1.1 million.

Source: Iranian media