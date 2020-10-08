The Yemeni army and popular committees managed to break the siege imposed on Dureihami, regaining control over the western and the eastern sides of the city.

In details, the Yemeni army and popular committees waged an attack on the UAE-backed forces which had besieged the Dureihami city since 2018, controlling many towns, including Al-Jareha to the city’s west and Taif to its east.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website