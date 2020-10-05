Lebanon recorded on Sunday 1,002 new coronavirus infections with eight related deaths, Health Ministry announced.

In its daily report, the ministry said 998 new infections were recorded among residents, adding that the other 4 cases were imported.

The total number of infections in Lebanon since February reached 44482, according to the report.

Eight new deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the toll of coronavirus-related fatalities to 406.

9,812 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, the report said, noting that only 920 tests of them were performed at Beirut International Airport.

617 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that of them, 165 patients have been at the Intensive Care Units.

Number of recovery cases reached 19,782, according to the report.

Source: Al-Manar English Website