Lebanese President Michel Aoun affirmed to French Ambassador Bruno Foucher his adherence to the initiative of the French President Emmanuel Macron.

During a farewell visit by Foucher marking the end of his diplomatic mission to Lebanon on Monday, President Aoun hailed interest shown by Macron towards Lebanon and the Lebanese people, a statement by the Lebanese Presidency said.

Aoun thanked Foucher for the efforts he made during his 3-year stay to “strengthen the Lebanese-French relations in all fields, wishing him success in his new diplomatic missions, and granted him the National Order of the Cedar, (Rank of Senior Officer) in recognition.”

During the meeting, the President affirmed adherence to the French initiative launched by Macron regarding the Lebanese crisis.

In addition, Aoun “regretted that the PM-Designate Mustafa Adib was unable to form the new government according to the principles of the French initiative, especially regarding the reforms that are supposed to be fulfilled, whether those which require laws approved by the Parliament, or those that will be issued by the Government soon after its formation and gaining trust by the Parliament,” the statement added.

Source: NNA (edited by Al-Manar English Website)