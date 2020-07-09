Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hussein Salami urged all IRGC forces and the Iranian people to remain sensitive and active in the field until the coronavirus is uprooted in the country.

“The coronavirus is not weakening and is still active, affecting new areas every day, and we should not show weaknesses,” Major General Salami said on Thursday during a videoconference meeting with provincial commanders of the IRGC.

Stressing that all should remain sensitive to the needs of people as the coronavirus situation continues to get worse in the country, he said the production and distribution of face masks and other health supplies in order to eradicate the viral disease will continue.

“As no decisive treatment currently exists, we can only tackle this disease by following the health protocols and taking preventive measures,” the IRGC chief said.

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari on Wednesday said the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran had risen to 248,379 following the detection of 2,691 new cases since Tuesday.

She further put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 12,084, saying the disease had taken the lives of 153 patients over the previous 24 hours.

Source: Iranian Agencies