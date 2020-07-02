Tehran will consider possible requests for goods supply from Venezuela if Caracas officially submits them, despite opposition from the United States and sanctions imposed by it on both countries, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said in an interview.

“The trade exchange, including the process of sending and delivering goods, depends on an agreement between the two states … If Venezuela’s government and its people in the future need things that Iran can provide to them, we will consider this seriously”, Rabiei said.

Trade relations between Iran and Venezuela are based on international law and the needs of the two countries, the spokesman noted, adding that “the US threats” will not affect legitimate commercial activities between Iran and Venezuela.

Over the past month, Iran has sent to Venezuela five tankers loaded with fuel and equipment for oil refineries that the Latin American country’s crumbling oil infrastructure needs. The move was considered by the US to be a violation of restrictions imposed by it on both countries. In late June, the United States introduced sanctions against five Iranian ship captains who allegedly delivered oil to Venezuela.

Still, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran was ready to send more energy resources if Caracas asks.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, said in early June that he intended to visit Tehran soon to sign a package of agreements between the two countries in energy and military areas.

After this, Tehran shipped another tanker to Venezuela with food cargo for opening the first-ever Iranian supermarket in the Latin American country.