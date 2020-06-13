Speaking in anti-COVID19 committee on Saturday, Rouhani advised the people to observe the protective protocols at a time when there is no vaccine available for the disease.

He expressed happiness over conditions of exports and production in Iran.

We had major problems in oil exports and all exports gates were closed due to the lockdown, he noted.

But over the last two weeks, many of the common borders with neighbors in west, east, south and north reopened and non-oil exports increased.

Rouhani added that despite the hardship caused by COVID-19 pandemic, Iran managed to turn threats into opportunity.

We are observing a national solidarity these days, he said urging all to stand together.

Experience shows that if we come together, we will be successful against plight of the pandemic and the US sanctions as well.