“We will support and assist any nation or any group anywhere who opposes and fights the Zionist regime, and we do not hesitate to say this,” Supreme Leader wrote in his Twitter account.

“Comprehensive struggles by the Palestinian nation – political, military & cultural – should continue till the usurpers submit to the referendum for the Palestinian nation,” he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted: “This nation should determine what political system should rule there; struggle must continue until then.”

“A proposal for a referendum to choose the type of govt for the historical country of #Palestine was registered with the UN as offered by Iran.”

“Eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews. We aren’t against Jews,” Supreme Leader added.

“It means abolishing the imposed regime & Muslim, Christian & Jewish Palestinians choose their own govt & expel thugs like Netanyahu. This is “Eliminating Israel” & it will happen.”

“The Zionist regime has proven it won’t abide by any treaty & understands no logic except force. The nature of the Zionist regime is incompatible with peace, because the Zionists seek to expand their territories & will certainly not be limited to what they have already occupied.”

Ayatollah Khamenei is address world Muslims May 22 on the occasion of the Quds International Day.

Supreme Leader will speak to the Islamic World at 12:00 noon. The speech will be covered live by TV and radio.