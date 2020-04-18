*Five police officers and servicemen were killed in the Imam Saheb district of the Afghan northeastern Kunduz province in an attack by militants, a source said adding that seven more officers had been captured by the Taliban.

“The security forces fought until morning, but when they [were short of] ammunition and no one supplied, the post collapsed after six hours of fighting, five soldiers of the local army and local police were killed and seven others were captured by the Taliban,” an eyewitness said.

The clashes took place on Friday night when the militants attacked a district post, the source added.

According to the source, the post was controlled by the local army and the police.