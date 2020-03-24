The novel coronavirus has infected over 395,647 people and killed at least 17,159 worldwide.

Europe and the Americas are the new epicenter of the pandemic, with the US the third-hardest-hit country after China and Italy.

New York has the largest number of coronavirus cases of any US state. As of March 23, New York had over 20,000 confirmed cases, which accounts for nearly 6% of the world’s coronavirus cases.

In total, at least 169 countries and territories have reported cases. Many countries have declared nationwide lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus and have closed their borders or otherwise dramatically restricted travel. This has left hundreds of millions of people under unprecedented restrictions.

Source: Al-Manar English Website