Greece called on Wednesday for lifting of US sanctions imposed against Iran.

The Director General of Greek Foreign Ministry for International Organizations Andrea Papadakis praised the Islamic Republic’s efforts to combat coronavirus.

Speaking with Iranian Ambassador to Greece Ahmad Naderi at the venue of Greek Foreign Ministry, he urged preserving the nuclear deal inked between Iran and six world’s major powers, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) “and its positive consequences including lifting US sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“US illegal and unilateral sanctions is an important hurdle on the way of accessing Iranian government and people to health and medical facilities in combating the disease,” Papadakis said as quoted by Mehr news agency.

He termed US sanctions imposed on Iran a crime against humanity and a threat to international health.

Pointing to the spread of coronavirus in most countries in the world, Papadakis added, “coronavirus outbreak is a global dilemma and confronting the disease requires international cooperation.”

For his part, Iranian Ambassador to Greece Ahmad Naderi called on all countries in the world including Greece for condemning US cruel sanctions imposed against Iran.

Source: Iranian media