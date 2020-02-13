Holding back his tears, Hezbollah Secretary General wished that the angel of death would let go of martyr Qassem Suleimani and take his soul in return.

In a touching interview with an Iranian TV, Sayyed Nasrallah repeatedly hold back his tears while talking about the former commander of IRGC’s Quds Force who was martyred in a US strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

“I would tell him (angel of death) definitely: take my soul and…. Let go of Hajj Qassem,” Sayyed Nasrallah said in excerpts of the interview which will be aired on Thursday night.



Sayyed Nasrallah and Suleimani had a special relation. In a documentary released earlier by Al-Manar, Suleimani praised Hezbollah S.G. as “devoted”, voicing readiness to sacrifice himself for the Lebanese Resistance leader.

Sayyed Nasrallah “is a real devoted man, all his existence is devotion. I love him. If I have nothing but a heart… I am ready to grant it to Sayyed Nasrallah. I am ready to grant it to two persons: (Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei) the Leader and Sayyed Hasan,” Suleimani, known as “Hajj Qassem” said in the documentary.

After his martyrdom, Sayyed Nasrallah called Hajj Qassem “master of Axis of Resistance’s martyrs”, stressing that the blood of the Quds Force commander and the commanders who were martyred alongside him will get the US forces out of the region.

Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi paramilitary force Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis was martyred alongside Suleimani in the strike which was ordered by US President Donald Trump.

