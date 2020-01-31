Dozens of Palestinians were injured when the Zionist occupation forces opened fire at their protests in the various cities of the West Bank.

Palestinian sources mentioned that many of them got suffocated as the Israeli troops used gas bombs to suppress their movement which condemns and rejects the ‘deal of the century’.

The sources added that the Zionist occupation forces attacked and beat the worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque while they were performing the Friday Prayers.

Source: Al-Manar English Website