The Guardian slammed US President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century” as a ‘con’, noting that Washington through the plan “promotes the law of the jungle”.

In an editorial entitled “The Guardian view on Trump’s ‘peace plan’: a con, not a deal”, the daily said Trump’s Arab-Israeli peace plan rests upon the absurdity of the Palestinians accepting a state in name alone.

“Since 1993’s Oslo accords, hope had been kindled that a “Palestine” could be created from most of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with its capital in East Jerusalem. The Trump administration’s document pays lip service to such an entity while shrinking its size and mutilating its scope to non-existence.”

“It envisages the potential transfer of Palestinian towns out of Israel. It contains a blatant attempt to stop Palestinians seeking justice for war crimes – including those currently under way. Mr Trump boasts he is a dealmaker, offering $50bn in investment if Palestinians trade away their civil and national rights. But Palestinians see a conman with no intention of making good on empty promises.”

The British daily added that the indications are Netanyahu’s cabinet will vote in days to begin annexing all settlements in the West Bank as well as the Jordan Valley.

Trump’s blatant support for Israel and his snub of the Palestinians in drafting his plan has let Netanyahu do whatever he wants, according to The Guardia.

“This looks like a transparent attempt by Mr Trump to help Mr Netanyahu, who faces a trial for bribery and fraud, in upcoming Israeli elections. With an impeachment trial in the Senate, Mr Trump will also help himself with his plan – by rallying pro-Israeli evangelical support.”

Half a century of occupation has led to a system of institutionalized discrimination against Palestinians, the daily said, noting that the Zionist entity will seize on the fact Washington has ignored UN resolutions and endorsed its brutal, unlawful policies.

“The US annexation proposals should be rejected and the illegality of Israeli settlements reiterated. A peace won’t last without an acceptance of past wrongs. Washington once championed international law to manage global relations. It now promotes the law of the jungle, where every country fends for itself. We are present at the creation of dangerous times in the world, not just in the Middle East,” The Guardia concluded its editorial.

Source: The Guardian