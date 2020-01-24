US President Donald Trump is expected to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Netanyahu’s political rival Benny Gantz at the White House on January 28 to unveil the president’s “Deal of the Century” for the Middle East.

So far, US has carried out some of the Deal of the Century’s dangerous stipulations by acknowledging Al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist entity and annexing Syria’s Golan to ‘Israel’. It also stopped aiding the United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees in preparation for naturalizing them in the host countries.

In this context, Washington, also, is expected to acknowledge the occupied West Bank to the Zionist entity.

The Israeli analysts considered that Trump wants to announce the Deal of the Century plan in order to escape impeachment and help his friend Netanyahu against corruption charges in the Zionist entity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website