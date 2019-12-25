Leader of Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on Tuesday for adherence to the teachings of Jesus Christ, which requires righteousness and abhorrence of anti-righteous powers.

In a message on Christmas Eve, Imam Khamenei said: “Following Jesus Christ requires adherence to righteousness and abhorrence of anti-righteous powers, and it is hoped that Christians and Muslims in every part of the world will adhere to this great lesson from Jesus (pbuh) in their lives and deeds.”

“The honor Muslims attribute to Jesus Christ (pbuh) is no less than his position and merit in the eyes of the Christian believers in Christianity,” the Leader said as quoted by his office in a tweet.

“Today, many who claim to follow Jesus Christ take a different path than that of him. The guidance of Jesus, the son of Mary (peace be upon our Prophet and her) is guidance towards worshiping God and confronting the Pharaohs and tyrants,” another tweet said.

Source: Iranian media