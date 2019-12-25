More than 20 civilians have been killed or injured as Saudi-led coalition attacked a popular market in Yemen’s Saada on Tuesday.

Saudi artillery fire targeted Al-Raqqo market in the border governorate of Manbih, Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV reported, noting that the casualties included African immigrants.

5 Yemeni civilians and 12 African immigrants were martyred while a number of others were wounded, according to Al-Massirah.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah (translated by Al-Manar English Website)