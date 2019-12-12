Israeli commander of the Baram Regional Brigade, Col. Roi Levi described Hezbollah as a powerful enemy, voicing concerns over the Lebanese resistance movements at the border with Lebanon.

In an interview with Israeli news website Walla, Levi said that Hezbollah has reinforced its deployment along the border between Lebanon and the occupied territories.

“Hezbollah is a powerful enemy that is bound and determined to attack us whenever there is a chance.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli colonel voiced concern over Hezbollah’s movement along the Lebanese border, noting that such moves come in the context of the party’s preparations to consolidate its posts along the Blue line.

