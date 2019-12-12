Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Khanzadi invited Qatari army to participate in Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) military exercise in the Indian Ocean.

He made the remarks in his meeting with his Qatari counterpart in Doha late on Thu. after meeting with senior military commanders of Pakistan’s army.

Turning to the presidency of Iranian navy in the Indian Ocean Navy Commanders Summit dubbed “IONS”, Khanzadi stated, “Iranian Navy Force invites Qatar Navy to attend IONS war game, which is going to be held in northern Indian Ocean by the end of this year.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khanzadi emphasized that Iranian and Omani Navy hold an annual and joint naval relief-rescue training exercise and added, “enhancing the level of integration and mobility of naval forces of the two countries, increasing the security level of joint maritime borders and exchanging experiences are some of the main objectives of organizing joint war games.”

He also stressed cooperation in the field of exchanging commanders between naval forces of the two countries and added, “considering the high-level training capacities in Iran, Qatari navy commanders can take advantage of this capacity to enhance their level of training and interaction as well as exchanging experiences.”

For his part, Qatar navy commander welcomed the presence of naval fleet of Qatar in Iranian ports and highlighted the significance of interacting and exchanging experiences in training field.

Source: Al-Manar English Website