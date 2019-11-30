Iran’s Navy has announced the mass production of the indigenously-designed and submarine-launched “Jask” cruise missile along with unveiling a handful of other military projects and technological achievements.

Navy chief Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi announced the mass production of the Jask missile while visiting a Navy exhibition showcasing a number of the force’s recent achievements on Saturday.

Khanzadi said all of the force’s submarines will be equipped with the weapon and that the missile’s current range will be improved “substantially” in the future.

The commander added that the weapon, developed as part of the “Jask-2 project”, will allow the Navy to hit targets across long ranges.

The missile “will surely be a serious surprise for the enemy,” he said.

Another project dubbed “Jask-3” is also under development, Khanzadi said. The project will allow a wider variety of missile capabilities to be used in submarines, he added.

Also on Saturday, five other military projects and achievements, comprising the sea-launched “Pelikan” drone, the “Sadaf-2” naval mine, the “Soren” positioning system, the “Balaban” guided bomb and the “Loqman” training vessel, were also unveiled.

Among the unveiled projects, the Soren positioning system will allow Iranian submarines to obtain tracking information without using Global Positioning System (GPS) technology, while operating discreetly underwater.

The Pelikan drone also incorporates four vertical-flight motors in order to allow the drone to take off and and vertically on military vessels in order to preform maritime patrol operations from ships.

Source: Press TV