Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov on Friday slammed US actions in Syria as “destructive, inconsistent”, especially those regarding the country’s oil fields.

According to the senior official, the Russian military does not possess any reliable information about the results of an American operation aimed at eliminating ISIL (Daesh) Takfiri group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“Our military working on the ground does not have reliable information about the conduct and the results of the mentioned operation to eliminate ex-Daesh field commander Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi”, Syromolotov said, stressing that the Russian Defense Ministry had already commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, Syromolotov said Russia has not received an official request from the United States to cooperate on counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan.

“An official request from the US to cooperate on counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan has not come in”, the official said, noting, however, that the two sides shared a productive cooperative relationship in the Middle Eastern country.

He added that Moscow was working to coordinate efforts in Afghanistan to set up another round of peace talks among the parties involved in the inter-Afghan conflict.

“[Russia] is trying to coordinate efforts in order to create a positive international environment for the achievement of a ceasefire in Afghanistan and to launch peace talks among the conflicting Afghan sides”, the diplomat said, adding that constant contact on this issue via multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, helped all sides coordinate steps to address terrorism in Afghanistan.

Source: Sputnik