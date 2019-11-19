Syria vehemently condemned as “null and has no legal impact” the US attitude towards the Zionist settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“Syria strongly condemns the US position towards the Zionist settlements in Palestinian occupied lands which forms a blatant violation of the International Law and UN resolutions on the legal status of the occupied territories,” an official source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement to SANA on Tuesday.

The source added that this position forms the most recent series in the US contempt for the International legitimacy and a continuity of the US aggression on the Arab Nation and the unlimited support provided by the USA to the expansionist Zionist entity in its continuous aggression against the Arab rights

Syria confirms, according to the source, that the US position is void and has no legal impact as it is for Washington’s attitude towards al-Quds “Jerusalem” and the occupied Syrian Golan.

The source concluded by saying that this positions shows, once again, depth of the gap which separates the USA from the International Community due to its fool policies which are controlled by a mentality of hegemony and arrogance.

Source: SANA