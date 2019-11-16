The UN voted in favor of obliging the Zionist entity to pay Lebanon compensations over the 2006 oil spill caused by its bombing of the seaside Jiye power plant.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry announced Friday that the UN Second Committee (Economic and Financial) on Thursday November 14, voted on the draft obliging the Zionist entity to pay Lebanon $856.4 million in compensations for damage and the costs of repairing the environmental damage caused by the 2006 bombing of Beirut.

The draft titled “Oil slick on Lebanese shores”, was submitted by Palestine, speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China.

Taking action on that text, the Committee approved it in a recorded vote of 158 in favor and 9 against (the Zionist entity, Austria, Canada, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, United States, Federated States of Micronesia), with 6 abstentions (Côte d’Ivoire, Guatemala, Honduras, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu).

